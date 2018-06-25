ABOUT THE BAND:

They were formed by Niall Breslin and Killian Eganin late 2004.

They have achieved multiple platinum record sales and have won numerous awards.

Their debut single, the self-released "First Girl to Leave Town", entered the Irish Singles Chart at number 11 in 2005.

The band's second album Domino Effect was released in 2008.

The band entered the Irish Singles Chart at number two and spawned four singles, the top three track "Trust Me, I'm A Doctor.

After taking a break in May 2010 in 2016 the band returned with their single "Drop Down The Anchor" and its follow-up, "Perfect On Paper".

UPCOMING GIGS:

