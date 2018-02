Students in the UK are organising a David Attenborough rave.

He is a National Treasure over there so we wondered what that would sound like with one of our National Treasures...not as good as a Mícheál ó Muircheartaigh one!!!

And here is our attempt. It's the Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh Making A Sandwich (out of bread rave remix)