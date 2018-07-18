Who even needs the stupid World Cup anyway!?

Billions of viewers, controversy, action, heated debate, moments captured for sporting history...who needs all that when we have TOE WRESTLING.

Don't tell me you've never tried it.

If you're at work now maybe opposite a work colleague at adjoined desks then wHip off the socks and shoes and get entangled.

This competition took place in a water park in Chongqing city, China if you're planning to get into the next one.

You never know you might nail it.

(heads up on this video it features the greatest music soundtrack ever!)