Ahhh Liffey Valley. One of the pillars of Irish society. A place where one can spend hours on end wandering around its many hidden treasures. Where you're guaranteed to bump into someone you know. A cousin, an old school teacher or even a noughties pop icon.

People have been taking to Twitter to share stories of how Sean Kingston, singer of the hit 2007 song 'Beautiful Girls', has been popping into Liffey Valley to get a few bits.

I actually seen Sean Kingston in Liffey valley today HA — charlee (@charleeCXC) July 26, 2018

Sean Kingston walking round liffey valley like he owns the place hahaha imagine going from singing with Justin Bieber to walking around clondalkin hahahaha — Jasmine O’Brien (@Jasmineob199) July 26, 2018

However our favourite tweet is this one which tells the the tale of Sean heading into Clarks to browse the shoe collection:

I don’t think I’ll ever get over seeing Sean Kingston go into Clark’s in liffey valley hahahaha — Chloé Bailey (@KhloeyBailey) July 26, 2018

Apparently, Clarks are a big deal in Sean's native Jamaica. There's even a hit song dedicated to the footwear, and we're kind of obsessed with it:

There's been multiple reports of Sean Kingston knocking about Liffey Valley since 2017 so next time you're there, keep an eye out for him.