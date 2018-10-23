Why didn't these stickers exist when we were kids?!

Ainee Fatima is a teacher based in Illinois in the States. She has got a lot of attention this week because of the novelty stickers she uses to correct her student's assignments. She uses stickers of popular memes, she said she started using them because: “I was really frustrated, and in my head I was just like, I wish my kids could see my face my right now, because the answers they were writing were just incredibly wrong. So I was like, let’s print out some memes.”

Gordon Ramsey who features on the memes has even endorsed them! Amazing work.

I love grading with my new stickers! pic.twitter.com/4K66qQblSJ — axneef (@axfxq) October 17, 2018

Don't worry, I did positive memes too! 😂 pic.twitter.com/rTfHCGKQwJ — axneef (@axfxq) October 18, 2018