Gordan Ramsey Even Approves...

Why didn't these stickers exist when we were kids?! 

Ainee Fatima is a teacher based in Illinois in the States. She has got a lot of attention this week because of the novelty stickers she uses to correct her student's assignments. She uses stickers of popular memes, she said she started using them because: “I was really frustrated, and in my head I was just like, I wish my kids could see my face my right now, because the answers they were writing were just incredibly wrong. So I was like, let’s print out some memes.”

Gordon Ramsey who features on the memes has even endorsed them! Amazing work.

 

 