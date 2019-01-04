The Biggest Movies To Look Forward To In 2019
Loads Of Reasons For Trips To The Cinema!
There are loads of great movies coming out in 2019, and Sean has put together this list of some of the best ones to look forward to!
ANIMATED:
- The Lego Movie 2 – February 2019
- Dumbo – March 2019
- Toy Story 4 – June 2019
- Aladdin – May 2019
- The Lion King – June 2019
- Frozen 2 – November 2019
- Sonic the Hedgehog – November
ACTION MOVIES:
- Captain Marvel – March 2019
- Avengers Endgame – April 2019
- Spider-Man: Far From Home – Late 2019
- Joker – October 2019
- Starwars: Episode 9 – December 2019
SEQUELS:
- Men In Black International – June 2019
- IT: Chapter 2 – October 2019
- John Wick 3 – May 16th 2019
- Godzilla: King of Monsters – May 2019
OTHER:
- Glass – January 2019
- The Aftermath – Match 2019
- Artemis Fowl – August 2019
- Charlie’s Angles – November 2019
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – July 2019
NETFLIX:
- The Irishman – 2019