There are loads of great movies coming out in 2019, and Sean has put together this list of some of the best ones to look forward to!

ANIMATED:

The Lego Movie 2 – February 2019

Dumbo – March 2019

Toy Story 4 – June 2019

Aladdin – May 2019

The Lion King – June 2019

Frozen 2 – November 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog – November

ACTION MOVIES:

Captain Marvel – March 2019

Avengers Endgame – April 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home – Late 2019

Joker – October 2019

Starwars: Episode 9 – December 2019

SEQUELS :

Men In Black International – June 2019

IT: Chapter 2 – October 2019

John Wick 3 – May 16 th 2019

2019 Godzilla: King of Monsters – May 2019

OTHER:

Glass – January 2019

The Aftermath – Match 2019

Artemis Fowl – August 2019

Charlie’s Angles – November 2019

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – July 2019

NETFLIX: