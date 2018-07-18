Hands up if you still miss the Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid of Crystal Meth (stretches arms straight up to the sky!)

There are still rumours doing the rounds that they will make a special guest appearance on Better Call Saul ahhhhhh imagine.

This just makes us miss their chemistry (yes) even more.

In the meantime check out this hilarious video with the two lads offering the chance for someone to win the prize of cooking in the show RV.

Meth or Breakfast the choice is yours.

(It's for charity it won't be crystal. And any relation to Tuco is not allowed to enter)