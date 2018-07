Over 4 million people have now checked out this 'Toxic' singing dog.

Riley was out on the veranda testing his pipes when his owner Matt noticed something about the bark.

It wasn't just a bark.

It was a 'BRITNEY BARK'

This dog is heading for Vegas.

Is it just me or does Riley sound like he’s singing toxic by Britney Spears? pic.twitter.com/XT4us4ERYD — matt (@matthardn) July 21, 2018

Matt was spot on.

Threw the wizardry of radio we have the proof: