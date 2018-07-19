Ronaldo has outdone himself this time by becoming the fifth and fourth most liked Instagram post of all time.

The pic of him celebrating his surprise big money move from Real Madrid to Juventus earned him over 11.3 million likes.

Alongside Kylie Jenner he now has TWO in the Top Five.

Most of us are chuffed it we hit double figures and if we get treble... WOW!!!

This is nuts.

5. Ronaldo Juventus Unveiling 11.3m

4. Ronny, wife and baby 11.4m

3. Justin Bieber & Hayley Baldwin 12.7m

2. Kylie Jenner Trackie & Baby - 13m

1. Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi Hands - 17.9m

Forza Juve! #FinoAllaFine A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 16, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

Ronny is still behind The Biebs who is rocking a third spot with this pic of him and Hayley Baldwin:

The two Top spots are taken by Kylie Jenner and her baby Stormi Webster. Number two has 13 million likes which is pathetic. Number one has 17 million (that's respectable)