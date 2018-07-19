Top Five Most Liked Instagram Pictures Of All Time
Ronaldo has outdone himself this time by becoming the fifth and fourth most liked Instagram post of all time.
The pic of him celebrating his surprise big money move from Real Madrid to Juventus earned him over 11.3 million likes.
Alongside Kylie Jenner he now has TWO in the Top Five.
Most of us are chuffed it we hit double figures and if we get treble... WOW!!!
This is nuts.
5. Ronaldo Juventus Unveiling 11.3m
4. Ronny, wife and baby 11.4m
3. Justin Bieber & Hayley Baldwin 12.7m
2. Kylie Jenner Trackie & Baby - 13m
1. Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi Hands - 17.9m
Ronny is still behind The Biebs who is rocking a third spot with this pic of him and Hayley Baldwin:
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
The two Top spots are taken by Kylie Jenner and her baby Stormi Webster. Number two has 13 million likes which is pathetic. Number one has 17 million (that's respectable)
