There's no mistaking Sam Smith's sorrowful voice.

Unless of course it's actually Adele slowed down on a record player.

Once you hear this you'll never listen to Adele or Sam Smith the same way again.

Did you know that when you slow down Adele it’s actually Sam Smith pic.twitter.com/SysXOoQgZY — jesse (@jesse21valona) February 5, 2018

But wait! There's more.

If you slow down Nicki Minaj when she raps she sounds exactly like Jay Z.

And if you slow down and speed up Kylie Minogue and Rick Astley they morph into each other - we swear! Have a listen here:

The Nicki/Jay Z one is just bizarre, our minds have been truly blown.