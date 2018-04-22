Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - April 22nd
OCS – The Riverboat Song
The Hives – hate To Say I Told You So
Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealin’
Everything But The Girl – Missing
Prince – When Doves Cry
Sultan’s Of Ping – Where’s My Jumper
The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
Mercury rev – Goddess On A Hiway
Prince – Controversy
Undertones – Here Comes The Summer
Supergrass – Late In The Day
Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
Depeche Mode – People Are People
Stone Roses – She Bangs The Drums
Simple kid – Truck On
The Charlatans – North Country Boy
The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
Lemonheads – Mrs Robinson
ELLYD - Lighthouse
Disturbed – Sound Of Silence
Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane
Crosby, Stills & Nash – Helplessly Hoping
Prince – Nothing Compares 2 U