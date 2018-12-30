Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - December 30th
Metallica – Whiskey in the Jar
Thin Lizzy – Don’t Believe a Word
Guns n’ Roses – Welcome to the Jungle
Oasis – Roll With It
Arctic Monkeys – Dancing Shoes
The Doors – Roadhouse Blues
Stone Roses – Fool’s Gold
Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
Pixies – Debaser
Neil Young – Rockin’ in the Free World
Jimi Hendrix – All Along the Watchtower
Green Day – Basket Case
Placebo – Nancy Boy
Def Leppard – Pour Some Sugar On Me
Public Image Limited – Rise
Sultans of Ping FC – Give Him a Ball (And a Yard of Grass)
David Bowie – Young Americans
Horslips – Dearg Doom
The Jam – Start
Nirvana – Lithium
Beastie Boys – Sabotage
Rory Gallagher – Philby
Nada Surf – Popular
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – The Skin Of My Yellow Country Teeth
Primal Scream – Movin’ On Up
The Who – Baba O’Riley
Foo Fighters – All My Life
The Strokes – Hard to Explain
R.E.M. – What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?
Queens of the Stone Age – Make It Wit Chu
The Frank & Walters – This Is Not A Song
The 5678s – Woohoo
Talking Heads – Psycho Killer
AC/DC – Back In Black
Led Zeppelin – Whole Lotta Love
Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
Big Star – Thank You, Friends