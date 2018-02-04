Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - February 4th
Bob Dylan – Like A Rolling Stone
The Beatles – Paperback Writer
Sam Cooke – Wonderful World
The Shangri-Las – Give Him A Big Kiss
The Kinks – All The Day And All Of The Night
Simon & Garfunkle – The Boxer
David Bowie – Space Oddity
The Doors – Love Me Two Times
CCR – Fortunate Son
Jefferson Airplane – White rabbit
Mamas and Papas – California Dreamin’
The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
Big Brother And The Holding Company – Piece Of My Heart
The Clash – London Calling
The Temptations – Papa Was A Rolling Stone
Fleetwood Mac – You Make Lovin Fun
Rory Gallagher – Bad Penny
Donna Summer – I Feel Love
Rolling Stones – Brown Sugar
Dolly Parton – Jolene
Billy Joel – Just the Way you Are
Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine
The Carpenters – Superstar
Fleetwood Mac – Songbird
Lou Reed – Perfect Day