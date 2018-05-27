Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - May 27th
Metallica – Whisky In the Jar
Oasis – Cum On Feel the Noise
Futureheads – Hounds Of Love
The Flying Lizards – Money
Jimi Hendrix – All Along The Watchtower
The Breeders – Happiness Is A Warm Gun
The Clash – I Fought The Law
Nouvelle Vague – Just Can’t get Enough
Manic Street Preachers – Umbrella
REM – Wichita Lineman
Guns And Roses – Live And Let Die
Radiohead – Nobody Does it Better
Soft cell – Tainted Love
Johnny Cash – Hurt
Albert Niland – Wuthering Heights
Gillian Welch – Black Star
Yo La Tengo – Friday I’m In Love
The Milk Carton Kids – Wish You Were Here
Iron And Wine – Such Great Heights
This Mortal Coil – Song To The Siren
Disturbed – The Sound Of Silence
Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U
Bobby Womack – California Dreaming
Kate Bush – Mná Na hEireann