Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - May 6th
Groove Armada – At The River
The Beatles – The Long And Winding Road
Weezer – Island In The Sun
Massive Attack – Teardrop
Neil Young – Needle And The Damage Done
REM – Find The River
Ryan Adams – Wonderwall
T-Rex – Cosmic Dancer
Biffy Clyro – Many Of Horror (Acoustic)
Cinematic Orchestra – To Build A Home
Stereophonics – Traffic
Faith No More – Easy
4 Hero - Les Fleur
Bruce Springsteen – Thunder Road (acoustic)
Mazzy Star – Into Dust
Talking Heads – This Must be The Place
Leonard Cohen – Famous Blue Raincoat
Hedge Schools – Magnificent Birds
Bedouine – Solitary Daughter
Caribou – Can’t Do Without You
Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong – Dream A Litte Dream