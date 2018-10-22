Welsh legends Manic Street Preachers have announced they will be playing Dublin's Olympia Theatre on Sunday 12th May 2019. They will be playing their stunning album from 1998, 'This is My Truth Tell Me Yours'.

Book your tickets this Friday 9:00am

Manic Street Preachers release a 20th Year Collector’s Edition of their fifth album ‘This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours’ on 7th December 2018 on Columbia/Sony. Released as a deluxe 3 cd box set, double vinyl edition and digital package the album contains unheard demos and live rehearsal recordings as well as remixes by the likes of Massive Attack, David Holmes and Mogwai.

Show favourite Gwenno is supporting the band on their tour.

‘This Is My Truth ….” went to No.1 in the charts on its release and stayed in the UK charts for over a year and went on to sell over five million copies. It won the Brit Award for Best Album (and the band for best group), and all the big prizes at the NME Awards - Best Band, Best Album, Best Live Act, Best Single and Best Video and the group were awarded the Best Band in the World Award by Q Magazine.

The album was preceded by the group’s first No. 1 single, ‘If You Tolerate This Then Your Children Will Be Next’ – the first (and only No. 1 inspired by the Spanish Civil War) and three more singles were released ‘You Stole The Sun From My Heart’, ‘Tsunami, and ‘The Everlasting’. Nicky Wire said recently to the NME “I’ve just been listening to ‘This Is My Truth’ a lot. It’s such a deep and heavy album for a record that was so big. It just makes you realise that you can push the limits and have success.”

