Roisin O - Warn Me Of Silence
Dermot & Dave's Homegrown Hero
Roisin O is back with her new song 'Warn Me of Silence.'
It's the follow up single to 'Better This Way' released back in October last year and Dermot & Dave have made it this week's Homegrown Hero.
Tune in every day this week between 9 -12pm to hear the amazing Warn Me Of Silence on Today FM.
This weeks #HomegrownHero is from the amazing @RoisinOmusic. The beautiful 'Warn Me of Silence' is playing now on https://t.co/g1plMP6pOq pic.twitter.com/hYh3HuaTbz— Today FM (@todayfm) April 18, 2017
Roisin will be performing at the upcoming Repeal Project gig in Olympia Theatre on April 23rd along with David Gray, Wyvern Lingo and Le Galaxie.
Tickets available from Ticketmaster and usual outlets.