Dermot & Dave's Homegrown Hero

Roisin O is back with her new song 'Warn Me of Silence.'

My brand new single Warn Me of Silence got its first spin on @todayfm today! Tune in to @dermotanddave everyday this week to hear it as their Homegrown Hero! #warnmeofsilence #newsingle #todayfm #homegrownhero A post shared by Róisín O (@roisinomusic) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:15am PDT

It's the follow up single to 'Better This Way' released back in October last year and Dermot & Dave have made it this week's Homegrown Hero.

Tune in every day this week between 9 -12pm to hear the amazing Warn Me Of Silence on Today FM.

This weeks #HomegrownHero is from the amazing @RoisinOmusic. The beautiful 'Warn Me of Silence' is playing now on https://t.co/g1plMP6pOq pic.twitter.com/hYh3HuaTbz — Today FM (@todayfm) April 18, 2017

Roisin will be performing at the upcoming Repeal Project gig in Olympia Theatre on April 23rd along with David Gray, Wyvern Lingo and Le Galaxie.

Tickets available from Ticketmaster and usual outlets.