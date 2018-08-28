The Today FM Sound Garden stage is back at Electric Picnic and this year it is bigger and better than ever.

Our big yellow tent will be rocking all weekend with Live DJ sets, Block Rockin Beats Live, live performances from Wild Youth and Spring Break and on Saturday afternoon we want you to be a big part of Dermot & Dave's Cheese And Crackers Karaoke!

Dermot & Dave's Cheese and Cracker Karaoke will hit the Today FM Sound Garden stage at Electric Picnic on Saturday at 4pm, and we want you to come along for the craic.

They'll also be joined by some of the biggest acts from the festival line up, belting out the very best cheesy hits and banging crackers while the entire tent sings along.

You won't want to miss this!

Here's just a taste of the type of tunes we're in for, the only thing left to decide is what team you're rooting for and what song you're going to sing!

Keep your eyes peeled for our giant yellow tent (opposite Casa Bacardi) and get ready for one unforgettable weekend!

TODAY FM OFFICIAL RADIO PARTNER OF ELECTRIC PICNIC 2018