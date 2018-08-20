Athlone Gardaí are appealing for help to trace two missing teenagers.

Janelle Quinn and Hannah Hughes were reported missing last Wednesday.

Composite image shows Janelle Quinn (left) and Hannah Hughes (right) | Image: Garda press office

Hannah (16) is described as 5' 2'' in height, with long red hair.

When last seen she was wearing a short length peach hoodie, pink and black leggings, pink Nike Air Max runners and a black jacket.

Janelle (15) is described as 5' 4'', with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing grey leggings, a grey hoodie, green jacket and white Nike runners.

Both girls are thought to be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090-6498-550 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.