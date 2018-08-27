Dogs Trust says it's received almost 100 requests in the past year from expectant parents wanting to surrender their dogs.

The animal charity says a further 39 parents who had just had a new baby, also requested to give up their pet.

Dogs Trust says that having a baby doesn't have to mean giving up your dog, and that preparation is key to introducing the family pet to the new arrival.

It's encouraging people to seek help and to check out its list of helpful hints and tips: