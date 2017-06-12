A 12 year old who cares for his brother has won an award as part of National Carers Week.

Ireland's 360-thousand family carers are being celebrated for their work.

People are being encouraged to do something thoughtful for carers and give them a well deserved break.

Special events to celebrate carers are taking place across the country.

Carers are also calling for more respite services, recognition and support.

They also say that there needs to be changes to the way the carers allowance is assessed.

The standard rate is 204 euro a week - however it's means tested and regularly re-evaluated.

Nicole Gernon reports: