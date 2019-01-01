For the second consecutive year in a row, the number of deaths on our roads declined.

7 less people died in 2018 than in 2017, a decrease of 4%.

The figures from the Road Safety Authority relate to a total of 142 crashes which happened over the last 12 months.

The Transport Minister Shane Ross says despite the improvement the figures "are not good enough". He warned that the crusade to improve road safety will accelerate in 2019.

Over 130,000 drivers were caught speeding, while 30,000 were detected using their phones while driving. A further 9,000 drivers were caught under the influence of alcohol or drugs. 11,000 people were found to not be wearing a seatbelt properly or at all.