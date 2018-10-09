Around €150,000 has been seized in Cork in relation to fraudulent Drug Refund claims worth more than €3.5 million.

The discovery was made this morning after the Criminal Assets Bureau searched one residential premises in West Cork and two business premises in Cork City.

The cash seizure includes euros, sterling and dollars while a quantity of gold and silver coins were also taken by Gardai.

Gardai are searching a number of safes, while documents and computers are also being examined.

No arrests have been made at this stage and the investigation is ongoing.