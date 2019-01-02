A 16 year old boy arrested in connection with a shooting at a takeaway in Dublin has been released without charge.

Just after midnight yesterday, a man burst into a takeaway at the Edenmore Shopping Centre with a gun.

He demanded cash and then fired a number of shots - injuring two people working there.

They're both in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai arrested two men in a follow up operation.

A 44 year old man remains in custody at Coolock Garda Station.

While a 16 year old boy has been released without charge and a file's being prepared for the DPP.

Investigators are still appealing for any witnesses to the shooting to contact them.