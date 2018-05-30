171 motorcyclists have been killed on Irish roads and 629 seriously injured since 2010.



The RSA has teamed up with Gardai to launch their June bank holiday safety appeal.



This weekend they’re focusing on motor bike riders, calling on them to ‘be seen - and ease off the throttle’.

Bikers speeding was a factor in almost half of all motorcyclist deaths over the 5 year period.



Statistics also show almost a third of motorcyclists involved in fatal collisions had consumed alcohol between 2008 and 2012.



The RSA is urging motorcycle riders to be Bike Safe over the summer months, particularly this bank holiday weekend.