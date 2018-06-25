A 17 year old boy has appeared before the Children’s Court charged with the murder of a man in Dublin.

The body of 23-year-old Adam Muldoon was found in Butler Park in Tallaght on Saturday morning.

His remains were found by a member of the public who was out for an early morning walk.

Mr Muldoon known to homeless services and had been living with Cerebral palsy.

He had been stabbed multiple times.

This morning a 17-year-old Dublin boy appeared in court charged with his murder.

The court heard he replied ‘no’ when charged this morning at Tallaght Garda Station.

His solicitor said he had ‘deep concerns’ over his client’s psychiatric well-being and the Judge ordered that a psychiatric assessment be carried out.

The boy didn’t speak during the hearing and sat back in his chair with his arms folded.

He was accompanied by his grandparents who hugged him before he was brought into detention, his grandmother cried as she left the court.

Judge John O’Connor warned that reporting restrictions are in place and the 17-year-old can’t be named because of his age - the court heard this warning particularly extends to social media.

The accused is due back before a sitting of the children’s court in Tallaght on Friday.