18 people have been arrested in the Carlow area, in an operation targeting burglary, theft and other criminal activities.

The arrests were part of a 'day of action' yesterday under Operation Thor / Project Storm in the Kilkenny-Carlow Division.

16 of those arrested were detained in relation to alleged offences including theft, assault, fraud, burglary and criminal damage.

10 people have since been charged and will appear at local sittings of Carlow and Kilkenny District Courts in the coming weeks.

A total of 36 checkpoints targeting the movement of local criminal groups were also carried out.

These led to one arrest and the seizure of five vehicles under the road traffic acts.

Gardaí added: "A number of community engagement activities took pace during the day, including road safety workshops at a local schools.

"The Garda Mounted Unit visited a number of primary schools in the area and a crime prevention stand was set up at Carlow shopping centre."