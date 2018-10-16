Drugs worth nearly €1 million have been seized by Gardaí in west Dublin.



23 kg of herbal cannabis was intercepted when detectives stopped a drugs handover in the grounds of an apartment block in Clondalkin.



During a follow-up search in one of the apartments 1 kg of heroin, 3.5 kg of cocaine and 10 kg of cannabis resin was found.



Three men in their 30s, 40s and 60s have been arrested and are being held at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda stations.

The seizures were part of an operation targetting a west Dublin drugs gang.