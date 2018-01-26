Two people are due in court this morning following the seizure of jewellery worth 100-thousand euro.

A man and a woman were arrested in Dublin yesterday.

Gardai made these arrests as part of Operation Thor, which targets travelling criminal gangs responsible for a spate of burglaries.

Officers say a number of high powered cars have been intercepted in recent weeks as part of the winter phase of the sting.

Yesterday two suspects were picked up on suspicion of handling jewellery worth around 100-thousand euro, stolen during burglaries.

A 23 year old man with a Dublin address was picked up yesterday along with a 30 year old woman with a UK address.

Both are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning charged in connection with the seizure.