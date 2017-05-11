3D Textbook Building Opens in Ballymun
A new learning and creative space is being officially opened in North Dublin today the first of its kind in Europe.
The Rediscovery Centre is a 3D Textbook providing workshops and training in environmental sustainability.
Official opening of @RediscoveryCtr in Ballymun @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/8ZsxqXaQd1— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) May 11, 2017
Its housed in the Ballymun Boiler House, which used to power the flats.
CEO Sarah Miller explains how they use their outdoor classroom;
At the launch of @RediscoveryCtr— Greenbusiness.ie (@Greenbusinessie) May 11, 2017
Check out the plants growing from the urine from the toilets pic.twitter.com/J9pS9jKbcJ
Congratulation @RediscoveryCtr launching Europe's first 3D textbook building # food waste #innovation pic.twitter.com/Y3EWw0VL1Y— SHARECITY Research (@ShareCityIre) May 11, 2017