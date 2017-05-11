A new learning and creative space is being officially opened in North Dublin today  the first of its kind in Europe.



The Rediscovery Centre is a 3D Textbook  providing workshops and training in environmental sustainability.





Its housed in the Ballymun Boiler House, which used to power the flats.



CEO Sarah Miller explains how they use their outdoor classroom;

The building, originally the boiler house for the old Ballymun Flats, has been reconstructed utilising reused, recycled and natural materials with energy and water systems designed to conserve resources and demonstrate the latest in environmental sustainability.

As the new HQ to the Rediscovery Centre, the facility provides impressive community training programmes for local long term unemployed and an extensive education and research programme which includes interactive environmental and STEM workshops