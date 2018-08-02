49 people have drowned so far this year.

Irish Water Safety is reminding people to take extra care if they're heading out on our seas, rivers or lakes this bank holiday weekend.

It says 80 per cent of drownings occur within the person's home county and alcohol is a factor in a third of cases.

This is the busiest bathing season in living memory, with lifeguards rescuing 149 people since the 1st of June.

Irish Water Safety says you should swim in guarded areas and stay within your depth and if you get into difficulty, float to stay alive.