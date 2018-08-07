Around 50 Irish people have been evacuated from the Gili Islands in Indonesia after a deadly earthquake over the weekend.

The three tiny islands are just off the coast of Lombok - where at least 98 people died after the 6.9 magnitude quake struck on Sunday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says 30 Irish people were rescued from the islands immediately after the tremor on Sunday.

A further 20 were brought to safety in the early hours of this morning.