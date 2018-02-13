550 jobs have been announced for Dublin in two separate announcements.

200 positions are being created with the opening of a new facility for design software company, Autodesk.

It's looking for people in finance, operations, localisation and sales operations, with the new employees to be hired by the end of this year.

The company specialises in computer-aided design (CAD) software.

Separately, pharmaceutical company MSD has announced the creation of up to 350 jobs.

The positions will come on stream with construction of a new biotechnology facility in Swords.

Site works will start immediately, and manufacturing is expected to begin in 2021.

The company already employs 1,700 people in Ireland across its sites in Carlow, Cork, Dublin and Tipperary.