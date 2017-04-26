It's Global Girls in ICT Day

44 percent of young Irish girls think of a man when they're asked to picture a scientist, mathematician or engineer.

That's according to research by Microsoft, which is aiming to challenge the stereotype.

The company is celebrating Global Girls in ICT day with an event hosted by a panel of female role models who use IT everyday, including a musician and a fashion designer.

Kim Buckley was at the event this morning:



 