Almost 83,000 people are waiting on a driving test around the country while 45 thousand are waiting on an appointment to take their test.

The figures from the Road Safety Authority were provided to Senator Victor Boyhan who says that the delays have reached crisis point.

The RSA says that its target is to achieve an average waiting time of ten weeks, however according to the figures, the longest waiting time for a test was in Skibbereen at 26 weeks, with 25 weeks in Castlebar, Cavan, Gorey, Killarney and Kilrush.

Senator Boyhan says he's also concerned about the differences in pass rates at the various test centres around the country.

During one week in August in Gorey 42 people failed the test while just 20 passed, giving an almost 70% failure rate. Meanwhile in Donegal almost 80% of applicants passed. Also, in three of the major testing centres in Dublin in Churchtown, Finglas and Raheny more people failed than passed.

Senator Boyhan has called on the Transport Minister to intervene.

His comments come after Minister Ross recently stated that he planned a major crackdown on people repeatedly renewing learner permits and not taking the test for a full licence.