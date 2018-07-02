Nearly nine out of ten parents think that mobile phones have replaced sport and activity in their kids’ lives.

That’s according to a new survey by Kelloggs Cul Camps – which found that children are spending almost two hours a day on a mobile device.

Almost half those quizzed said they thought their kids preferred being on their mobile or tablet than being active.

While a third said they have to resort to bribery to encourage their kids to take part in sport.

The research also pointed to the fact that children are spending nearly two hours a day on a mobile device, with 15% spending over three hours.

These kids at Craobh Chiarain GFC are only too happy to be outside today: