Were being asked to show solidarity with people who are homeless on the longest day of the year.



The Simon Community is urging people to tweet messages of support with the hashtag longestday  which theyll pass on.

When you're homeless, days feel like an eternity. This #longestday tweet us msg of support to share with our clients https://t.co/vegk4oYYxV pic.twitter.com/EGXIPJayFZ — Dublin Simon (@Dublin_Simon) June 21, 2017



It comes as the Housing Ministers revealed they may not meet the end of the month deadline of moving homeless families out of emergency accommodation.



Juliette Gash reports;

