Ireland's back in the Eurovision final for the first time in five years this Saturday.

Ryan O'Shaughnessy will perform 'Together' in Lisbon, after getting through the semi-final last night.

Speaking afterwards, he said: "I think I speak for us all and I say that we;re so happy that other countries can understand what we're trying to do here - we're trying to make a little bit of a change and let people see that love is love.

"Other countries have seen that, so I'm just so happy that other people feel what we feel".

We've has won the Eurovision Song Contest a record seven times - with our last victory being 1996 with Eimear Quinn's 'The Voice'.

We look back on some good, and some mad, Irish entries over the years.

Jedward represented Ireland at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest in Düsseldorf with the song Lipstick - but didn't get through to the grand final.

Brian Kennedy tried his hand at the contest in 2006 with 'Every Song Is A Cry For Love', which again didn't get through the first semi-final.

Ryan Dolan, and his topless bodhrán players, took to the stage in 2013 with 'Only Love Survives'.

No luck on this one, either.

Dustin the Turkey also failed to make it through to the final with 'Irelande Douze Points' in 2008.

Looking back at the glory days, Johnny Logan won in 1980 with 'What's Another Year' - he's the only person to win the competition twice.

He won a second time in 1987 with 'Hold Me Now'.

Linda Martin took first place with 'Why Me' in 1992.

Ireland's entry in 1994, 'Rock'n'Roll Kids' by Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan, also got to first place.

But this was arguably overshadowed by the interval act that year - an unknown performance called 'Riverdance'.