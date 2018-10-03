A potato farmer in Co. Louth has come up with a unique way of competing with supermarkets.

Gerry Finnegan was fed up with the large profits stores were making from his spuds so he's started selling them from a vending machine in his local village.

The Irish Mail says the owner of Termonfeckin Potatoes is selling bags of Queen Spuds for €5 euro each from the blue vending machine.

However, if they don't tickle your fancy he's also planning to sell Rooster potatoes over the coming months in Termonfeckin.