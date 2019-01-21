Met Eireann has issued a status yellow snow-ice warning for the entire country.

The warning will come into effect from 9pm tonight and will be valid until 7pm tomorrow.

Met Eireann says icy and slippery conditions will be expected due to accumulation of ice and snow on untreated surfaces.

Weather warnings have been issued for snow-ice

The Map shows counties affected by these warnings. See https://t.co/sLGHpXxrhm for details. pic.twitter.com/hJkOwVDrqu — Met Éireann Warnings (@MetEire_Warning) January 21, 2019

It's forecasting scattered sleet and snow showers to be most frequent across Ulster and Connacht.

However some showers will continue into central and eastern areas at times with the odd flurry further south.

Met Eareann is forecasting accumulations of 1-2cm.