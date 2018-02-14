Two women were caught putting on makeup while driving yesterday morning and both were fined.

Gardai revealed on twitter that they'd nabbed them and even composed a Valentine's day poem as a warning to others.

They tweeted 'Roses are red violets are blue, an 80 euro fine is making its way to you.'

Roses are red violets are blue, €80 fine making its way to you. 2 drivers left heartbroken after being fined this morning for applying makeup whilst driving. Early valentine's preparations perhaps? Pls drive responsibly #ValentinesDay ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/cAl9qNTmqJ — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 13, 2018



