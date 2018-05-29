In the US, the ABC network has cancelled the re-boot of the sitcom Roseanne.

It's after the show's star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to President Barack Obama.

Barr's issued an apology and says she's quitting Twitter.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018





Her co-star Sara Gilbert's called the comments 'abhorrent', saying they don't reflect the beliefs of anyone else involved in the show.

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018



