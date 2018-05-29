Sitcom star apologises but co-star is furious

In the US, the ABC network has cancelled the re-boot of the sitcom Roseanne.

It's after the show's star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to President Barack Obama.

Barr's issued an apology and says she's quitting Twitter.



Her co-star Sara Gilbert's called the comments 'abhorrent', saying they don't reflect the beliefs of anyone else involved in the show.