Aer Lingus has had a makeover.

The national carrier has unveiled a brand refresh 20 years after the previous brand change.

Aer Lingus aircraft are now white with a teal coloured tail, engines and undercarriage.

The logo has also changed and is a restyling of the iconic shamrock.

The new brand is being rolled out today across all platforms with a new website and app design.

The refresh comes as part of a 'major investment programme' with new routes and new aircraft.

Aer Lingus says its planning to grow its transatlantic fleet from 17 to 30 by 2023.