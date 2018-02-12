All flights out of London City Airport have been cancelled today.

It's after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found in the Thames River beside the runway.

The cancellations will affect passengers travelling between London and Dublin.

City Jet also flies between the two airports but has yet to issue a statement.

STATEMENT from Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport: “The airport remains closed this morning following the discovery of a World War Two ordnance in King George V Dock on Sunday. (1/3) — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) February 12, 2018





All flights in and out of London City on Monday are cancelled and an exclusion zone is in place in the immediate area. I urge any passengers due to fly today not to come to the airport and to contact their airline for further information. (2/3) — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) February 12, 2018





I recognise this is causing inconvenience for our passengers, and in particular some of our local residents. The airport is cooperating fully with the Met Police and Royal Navy and working hard to safely remove the device and resolve the situation as quickly as possible.” (3/3) — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) February 12, 2018



