A woman who claims she was raped by two Ireland rugby players has again denied their accounts of what happened.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding are accused of raping the then 19-year-old student at a party in Jackson’s home in Belfast during the summer of 2016.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding's rape trial has resumed at Belfast Crown Court with prosecuting barrister Toby Hedworth's re-examination of the woman following her cross-examination by the four defence teams. This is her eighth day in the witness box — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) February 13, 2018

From Belfast, our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

The majority of the woman’s eight days in the witness box has been under cross-examination, but today was the prosecution’s opportunity to re-examine her about issues arising from questions asked by the defence teams.

Toby Hedworth asked her if she knew what Paddy Jackson’s case is. She said she didn’t.

And he went on to tell her he claims he never had sex with her. She said that was incorrect.

He then put Stuart Olding’s version of events to her. He claims she was straddling Paddy Jackson on his bed when he walked in and that she instigated a sex act on him. She said that was also completely incorrect.

Toby Hedworth QC asks woman about Blane McIlroy's claim that she masturbated him and performed oral sex on him after he walked into Paddy Jackson's bedroom.



She replies: "None of that ever happened. That is absolute lies" — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) February 13, 2018

A note penned the woman when she returned home after the alleged attack was also read out in court. In it, she described Mr. Olding as “blonde, short, imbecile and monkey-ish”.

Two others are also on trial.

Blane McIlory from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast denies one count of exposure, while Rory Harrison from Manse Road in Belfast is accused of trying to cover up what happened.