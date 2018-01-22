Amazon is opening its first ever checkout-free shop in the US.

Amazon Go is based in Seattle, Washington and tracks shoppers purchases - automatically adding them to a virtual shopping cart.

Users also enter the shop using an app on their phone.

Image: amazon.com

Amazon says: "We created the world’s most advanced shopping technology so you never have to wait in line.

"With our Just Walk Out Shopping experience, simply use the Amazon Go app to enter the store, take the products you want, and go! No lines, no checkout. (No, seriously.)"

It uses the same type of technologies as self-driving cars and automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves.

Image: amazon.com

When a customer is finished shopping, they can just leave the shop and their total bill is added up.

The charges are then put on that person's Amazon account, and a receipt is sent to them.

See how it all works below: