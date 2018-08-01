A number of canine customers were at the GPO in Dublin today to launch An Post’s new digital service for dog licences.

Pet owners can now buy a licence from the comfort of their own home. An annual licence is €20 or you can buy a lifetime licence for €140.

Under The Control Of Dogs Act, all dog owners must have a licence for their pet with fees going towards animal welfare.

It operates like a TV licence with each dog corresponding to the home address stated on the licence.

Inspectors can call to your house to check your licence, or owners can be approached if they're out with their dog.

The new service is part of An Post's digital transformation.

