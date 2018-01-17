Two new weather warnings have been issued, just hours after the passing of Storm Fionn.

An orange alert is in place for snow and ice in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

STATUS ORANGE



Snow-ice Warning for Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal



Valid:

Wednesday 17 January 2018 18:00

to

Thursday 18 January 2018 12:00



Please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details. pic.twitter.com/GJ4Bz9hD0E — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2018





While there's a yellow wind warning for Munster, Connacht and Leinster, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour expected.

STATUS YELLOW



Wind Warning for Munster, Connacht and Leinster



Valid:

Wednesday 17 Jan. 17:00

to

Thursday 18 Jan. 03:00



Please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details pic.twitter.com/oN2mhCNxbI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2018





This latest weather event doesn't have a name yet, but forecaster Liz Walsh says it will be called Georgina if they decide to upgrade the warning.

Kim Buckley has this report: