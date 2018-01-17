Another Storm On The Way
Two new weather warnings have been issued, just hours after the passing of Storm Fionn.
An orange alert is in place for snow and ice in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.
STATUS ORANGE— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2018
Snow-ice Warning for Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal
Valid:
Wednesday 17 January 2018 18:00
to
Thursday 18 January 2018 12:00
Please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details. pic.twitter.com/GJ4Bz9hD0E
While there's a yellow wind warning for Munster, Connacht and Leinster, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour expected.
STATUS YELLOW— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2018
Wind Warning for Munster, Connacht and Leinster
Valid:
Wednesday 17 Jan. 17:00
to
Thursday 18 Jan. 03:00
Please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details pic.twitter.com/oN2mhCNxbI
This latest weather event doesn't have a name yet, but forecaster Liz Walsh says it will be called Georgina if they decide to upgrade the warning.
Kim Buckley has this report: