Wind warning is in place

Two new weather warnings have been issued, just hours after the passing of Storm Fionn.

An orange alert is in place for snow and ice in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.


While there's a yellow wind warning for Munster, Connacht and Leinster, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour expected.


This latest weather event doesn't have a name yet, but forecaster Liz Walsh says it will be called Georgina if they decide to upgrade the warning.

Kim Buckley has this report:

 

 