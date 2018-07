Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing a 25 year old Limerick man who's gone missing in Dublin.



Simon Quinn was last seen in Harcourt Street at around 2.30 this morning (Monday).



He was in the city to watch Sunday's Limerick-Cork hurling semi final.



He is described as being 5' 3" in height, of stocky build and with short brown hair.



When last seen he was wearing a green Limerick GAA jersey and blue jeans.