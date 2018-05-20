Gardai are appealing for help in finding a missing woman from County Wicklow, after reports a woman out walking was forced into a car south of Enniskerry.

24-year-old Jastine Valdez, who's from the village, was last seen leaving her home yesterday afternoon and was reported missing by her family late last night.

The car involved in this incident was described to gardaí as a dark-coloured Nissan SUV.

Jastine is around 5 foot in height, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, white t-shirt, grey leggings and runners.

The scene on the R760 is currently preserved, and local traffic diversions are in place.

An incident room has been set up at Bray Garda Station.

They are particularly interested in any sightings of the Nissan SUV, with a partial registration of 171-D-2****.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station 01-666-5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

